Frontier Airlines announces new loyalty perks, including first-class seating

Budget carrier Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday new loyalty benefits and first-class seating options, as it seeks to deliver more value and rewards for passengers.

Starting in 2025, Frontier flights will offer free seat upgrades for loyalty members at the Elite Gold level and up; ways to redeem miles for upgrades; free companion travel for Platinum and Diamond Elite members and new first class seating in the front two rows of the plane.

The new changes will supplement Frontier's existing loyalty program, which already includes perks like free boarding and advance seating, and for higher levels, free carry-ons and in-cabin flights for pets.

Company officials say the so-called New Frontier is meant to compete with rewards programs from other airlines by offering better rewards faster.

“The New Frontier is our promise to deliver exceptional value with unbeatable flexibility,” said CEO Barry Biffle. “As we continue to innovate and elevate the customer experience, we’re proving that premium travel doesn’t have to come with a premium price tag.”

Airline rewards programs currently face scrutiny from federal regulators. In September, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent a letter to American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, seeking data on their loyalty programs to make sure the market remains fair for consumers.