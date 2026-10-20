Cultural immersion is changing how travelers explore the world

Travelers are looking for more than famous landmarks and picture-perfect vacation photos.

“Travelers still want to enjoy sightseeing, but they also want experiences that go beyond simply checking a landmark off their bucket list, according to travel expert Tomeka Jones.”

An American Express Travel report indicates 82% of surveyed travelers are interested in hands-on experiences that connect them with local culture.

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Jones recently explored Cambodia and Vietnam with AmaWaterways on its Soulful Experience along the Mekong River. The specialty river cruise experience combines cultural discovery, local traditions and historical experiences with the comfort and luxury of river cruising.

"What makes this experience special is that you're not just visiting a destination; you're connecting with its people and culture," Jones says.

During the journey, travelers visited local villages, explored historic temples, experienced traditional blessings and enjoyed authentic regional cuisine.

One particularly meaningful experience included hearing from a Black Vietnam War veteran who shared his personal story with guests onboard.

The journey concluded in Ho Chi Minh City, where guests enjoyed luxury accommodations at The Reverie Saigon.

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For Jones, this was her third AmaWaterways Soulful Experience, following previous journeys through France and Egypt.

"These experiences aren’t the same; they are different. It’s really the chance to experience the traditions, the culture, and ultimately the vibes in a particular destination." Jones says.

Travelers looking for meaningful domestic cultural experiences can consider Scottsdale, Arizona, to visit Taliesin West. In the South, Asheville, North Carolina, offers the Black Cultural Heritage Trail, highlighting the history, contributions and experiences of the city's African American community.

Meanwhile, San Antonio, Texas, invites visitors to discover its rich Mexican American heritage through local cuisine, music, historic neighborhoods and cultural attractions.

"Some of the most meaningful cultural experiences may be right in your own backyard," Jones says.

