Could a pilot strike disrupt holiday travel?

An overwhelming majority of Allegiant Air pilots represented by Teamsters Local 2118 voted to authorize a strike as they demand higher pay from the company.

The airline union claims that pilots at competing airlines have won pay raises in recent years, but Allegiant Air has not extended similar salary boosts. The union said it has been trying to secure a new contract with Allegiant since June.

Median pay for commercial pilots throughout the U.S. has jumped from $86,000 a year to over $113,000 annually between 2019 and 2023, according to national Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The union says it represents 1,300 members, and that 97% of those who voted authorized a strike.

“Allegiant has said that its business model is ‘wildly successful’ as morale plummets and anger continues to grow among pilots,” said Aaron Adrian, a seven-year captain at Allegiant. “Management needs to hear its pilots loud and clear – we will not support Allegiant’s model if it requires substandard working conditions or pays worse than our airline peers.”

While a pilot strike would certainly be disruptive for Allegiant Air customers, it’s broader impact could be relatively minimal. And if one comes, it would not be immediate.

The airline said that the Railway Labor Act prohibits the union from going on strike unless four conditions are met, including undergoing a 30-day cooling off period, and having the National Mediation Board formally declare an impasse.

“None of the conditions for a strike, as dictated by the Railway Labor Act, have been met. Teamsters Local 2118 cannot legally implement a strike at this time,” the airline said. “Allegiant remains committed to negotiating in good faith to achieve an agreement that supports our pilots and ensures the continued success of our company. Allegiant has offered our pilots competitive wages -- starting with an immediate average increase in hourly wages of 50% with an average 70% increase over five years. Additionally, we have offered a significant increase in retirement benefits, long term disability, and extensive scheduling and quality of life improvements.”

Allegiant’s footprint pales compared to other larger carriers. According to Department of Transportation data, Southwest, Delta, United and American combined to take up about 65% of the total market share of domestic flights.

Allegiant has less than 2% of the United States’ total market share.

The airline noted in its third quarter financial report that revenue dropped while expenses increased compared to a year earlier. It has been known for its no-frills approach, with the airline's cheapest fairs selling for $39 per flight.