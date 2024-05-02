Airbnb lists floating 'Up' house, Prince’s 'Purple Rain' home, and more special stays

Airbnb has unveiled a number of experiences and special stays with its new “Icons” category.

With Icons, guests can apply for dream adventures hosted by big names in music, film, art and more.

“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination — until now,” Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a press release. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”

Airbnb has now revealed its first 11 Icons, with more to come throughout the year.

Airbnb's Icons

One of its most iconic stays is modeled after Pixar’s “Up” house, which just like in the film, is lifted up by balloons. To bring the magic of the movie to life, the house, with 8,000 balloons attached, is hoisted up by a crane overseeing the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico.

Airbnb Airbnb's "Up" house, with 8,000 balloons, is held up by a crane.

Guests will also have the chance to spend a night in Prince’s iconic Minneapolis home, which was featured in his “Purple Rain” music video. They’ll also hear rare and special tracks in an exclusive studio session.

Airbnb A look inside Prince's Minneapolis home featured in his "Purple Rain" music video.

Celebrity experiences are also on the list.

Fans of Doja Cat have the opportunity to attend a living room session with the Grammy-winning singer.

Comedy lovers can also enjoy an A-List evening with Kevin Hart, who will bring you along to a members-only Coramino Live Lounge. Inside the secret speakeasy, guests will be treated to a tequila tasting along with a show starring comedy’s biggest stars.

Marvel fans will be excited for what's next on the list. They’ll get a chance to stay in the 2-D animated “X-Men ‘97” mansion. Guests can even train in the danger room.

Airbnb The “X-Men ‘97” X-Mansion dons 2-D style decor.

The list of celeb experiences is not done yet.

Fans can join reggaeton superstar Feid on his FERXXOCALIPSIS World Tour for a whole week — from rehearsals to tour bus rides and backstage access.

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is also opening up her family home in Chennai, India, for Airbnb’s Icons. The overnight will include tasting her favorite southern Indian dishes and learning some of her Bollywood beauty secrets.

Gamers can join TikToker Khaby Lame in his hometown of Milan. You’ll stay at a gaming loft he designed himself, where you’ll go up against him in games of Fortnite.

Also in Italy, car lovers will have the chance to spend the night at the Ferrari Museum. You’ll sleep in a bed made from the same leather as Ferrari seats, take a lap with Scuderia Ferrari ambassador driver Marc Gené, and will also get a VIP experience at Emilia-Romagna’s premier race.

Airbnb A look inside the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy.

Ahead of the release of “Inside Out 2,” the sequel to the popular Disney and Pixar animated film, guests can stay at the movie’s headquarters, inside the control room of main character Riley’s emotions.

Guests can also stay in the iconic clock room at the Musée d’Orsay, a museum in Paris. It has been transformed into a luxurious bedroom by designer Mathieu Lehanneur, who created the torch and cauldron for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. Guests will witness the opening ceremony of the Olympics from the terrace.

Airbnb The iconic clock room at the Musée d’Orsay, a museum in Paris, has been transformed into a luxurious bedroom.



Book a stay

While these once-in-a-lifetime experiences may seem like they come with a hefty price tag, most are free or priced under $100.

Guests can find the Icons category on the Airbnb app's homepage and follow a countdown that displays when each Icon goes live. Guests can enter for whichever stay they'd like to experience. Lucky winners will receive a digital golden ticket — and more than 4,000 will be available this year.