The pandemic plant craze has cooled, but Americans aren’t giving up on greenery

The pandemic houseplant craze may have cooled, but Americans apparently aren’t giving up their greenery.

New research from the Floral Marketing Fund found that people surveyed in 2025 were buying houseplants less often than in earlier surveys, but they owned more plants and reported spending more across comparable categories.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Forest therapy is helping wildfire survivors heal their mental health

Researchers found that in 2025, consumers were more likely to consider houseplants appropriate gifts for a variety of occasions, including get-well wishes, thank-you gifts and personal enjoyment. That was an increase from 2019.

They also found that plants may be doing more than just adding decoration to our living spaces. Nearly 97 percent of buyers said houseplants make them feel happier.

MORE FOR CONSUMERS | The price tag isn’t the only cost to consider when buying an appliance

Seventy-three percent said they’d bought from a houseplant business after seeing its content online.

This study offers insights into how consumer preferences have changed and which trends are sticking around year after year.