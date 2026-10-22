The price tag isn’t the only cost to consider when buying an appliance

That new appliance could cost you more than what’s on the price tag.

With utility costs rising, Consumer Reports says shoppers should consider how much an appliance will cost to run before buying it.

“Our consumer research found that the cost of usage is an important deciding factor when people compare products to purchase, especially for more expensive models,” said Maria Rerecich, CR’s senior director of Testing and Research.

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Refrigerators are especially important to consider because they’re running around the clock. Tests found that energy use can vary quite a bit depending on the model and type.

When it comes to laundry, an efficient washer can save money by removing more water, meaning your dryer doesn’t have to work as hard.

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“We have model-specific electric, gas, and water consumption data from our lab tests,” said Rerecich. “We combine this data with typical usage frequency and national average utility costs to provide consumers with a ‘typical’ annual usage cost for comparing models.”

Heat-pump dryers can also use less energy, but they may take longer to dry clothes.