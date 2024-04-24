Thousands of bottles of avocado oil recalled over breakage concerns

Primal Kitchen has recalled thousands of bottles of their avocado oil because their glass bottles can easily break.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that the food company, which is based in Oxnard, California, has voluntarily recalled about 2,060 cases of their oil, distributed both online and in some stores in the United States and Canada.

As Primal Kitchen monitored their warehouse, they found the oil was leaking within their shipment containers and realized that the glass bottles were "prone to breakage," the FDA stated.

“Primal Kitchen is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards. This recall is isolated to a packaging issue for this specific size (750mL Glass),” the food company said in a press release.

The recalled cases consist of the following 750 mL glass bottles of the Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil:



Individual package UPC of 8-55232-00719-4, Case UPC of 108552320071910000

“Best When Used By” date of 19 AUG 2025, 20 AUG 2025, 21 AUG 2025.

If you have purchased any of the affected items, the FDA advises you to dispose of them and contact Primal Kitchen between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, at +1 (888) 774-6259.