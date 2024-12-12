Stanley recalls more than 2.5 million travel mugs due to burn hazard

Dozens of burn reports have prompted a major recall of Stanley mugs.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that about 2.6 million switchback and trigger action travel mugs are being recalled because their lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque. That can cause the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard.

The mugs were sold in three sizes: 12, 16 and 20 ounces.

Consumers can identify the recalled mugs because they have the Stanley logo on the front and bottom, as well as one of the following identification numbers:

20-01436

20-02211

20-02033

20-02779

20-02825

20-02030

20-02745

20-02957

20-02034

20-02746

The mugs were sold at various stores, including Walmart, Target and Amazon, between June 2016 and December 2024. They retailed for between $20 and $50.

Stanley says it has received 91 reports of the lids detaching, resulting in 38 burn injuries. Eleven of those injuries required medical attention, the CPSC says.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid," a statement from the CPSC says.