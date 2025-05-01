SharkNinja pressure cookers linked to burn injuries: CPSC announces major recall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall of over 1.8 million SharkNinja pressure cookers after the company received more than 100 reports of burn injuries.

The recall involves all Ninja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers. These pressure cookers were sold at Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Amazon, and Target from January 2019 through March 2025 for about $200, according to the CPSC.

The government agency stated that the pressure-cooking lid can be opened during use, which may cause the contents inside the cooker to escape.

Among the reports of burn injuries, the CPSC noted that the company received more than 50 reports of second-degree and third-degree burns to the face or body. The pressure cookers have been the subject of 26 lawsuits, as reported by the CPSC.

The CPSC advised customers to immediately stop using the pressure-cooking feature of the product and to contact SharkNinja for a replacement lid. The recall notice indicated that customers can still continue using the air frying function while awaiting a replacement lid.

The recalled products were sold in black and have a 6.5-quart capacity, with "Ninja" printed on the front of each unit and the product label.

SharkNinja can be contacted at 888-370-1733 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday. Customers can also reach them by email at sharkninja@rqa-inc.com or online at https://www.rqa-inc.com/client/SharkNinja.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.