Segway recalls scooters over defect involving handlebars

Segway is recalling more than 200,000 scooters due to a defect that could cause the handlebars or stem to fold while in use.

The recall involves the Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Segway received 68 reports of "folding mechanism failures," which caused 20 injuries ranging from broken bones to bruises and lacerations.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Segway to receive information to determine whether the folding mechanism needs adjustment and to receive a free maintenance kit," the CPSC says in a statement "The kit includes tools and instructions for checking and tightening the folding mechanism and keeping it properly maintained."

The scooters were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Target, and Sam’s Club, as well as on Segway.com and Amazon.com, from January 2020 through February 2025.

They retailed for between $600 and $1,000.

Consumers can contact Segway at 800-914-6110 for more information about the recall and to request a repair kit.

