Recall alert: Supplemental shakes linked to deadly listeria outbreak

Supplemental shakes linked to a deadly listeria outbreak across nearly two dozen states have been recalled.

The recall affects Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brand shakes, which were distributed to hospitals and long-term care facilities, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Federal health officials were alerted to the outbreak in November 2024, with many of those infected having lived in long-term care facilities before becoming ill, the agency said.

An FDA investigation found that each facility where affected individuals stayed had purchased frozen supplemental shakes under the Lyons ReadyCare or Sysco Imperial brands. During the probe, environmental testing detected the outbreak strain of listeria, the agency said.

Nearly 40 cases of listeria have been linked to the shakes. According to the FDA, there have been 38 reported cases and 11 deaths.

Distributors and customers have been advised not to sell or serve Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial frozen supplemental shakes.

