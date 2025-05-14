Publix recalls baby food pouches because of elevated lead levels

Publix is recalling one of its Greenwise-brand baby food products because it could be contaminated with elevated levels of lead, the grocery store chain said last week.

The recall includes 4-ounce pouches of the pear, kiwi, spinach and pea flavor with a "best by" date of Nov. 1, 2025.

The baby food pouches were sold in all eight states where Publix stores operate: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.

Publix Greenwise baby food

Public said the recall is a result of routine sampling and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been notified.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous in a statement. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our customer care department toll-free at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at publix.com.”