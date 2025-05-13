Eye drops distributed nationwide recalled over potential safety risks

Several eye drop products are being voluntarily recalled due to manufacturing issues that may pose a potential health risk.

The distributor AvKARE said it was notified that BRS Analytical Service, LLC is recalling five types of lubricant and ophthalmic solutions after an FDA audit found deviations from current good manufacturing practices. While no specific injuries or illnesses have been reported, the company says it cannot rule out risks to patients due to possible quality concerns.

The affected products include:



Artificial Tears Ophthalmic Solution (NDC# 50268-043-15)

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Gel 1% (NDC# 50268-066-15)

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Solution (NDC# 50268-068-15)

Lubricant Eye Drops Solution (NDC# 50268-126-15)

Polyvinyl Alcohol Ophthalmic Solution (NDC# 50268-678-15)

The products were distributed nationwide between May 26, 2023, and April 21, 2025. The distributor did not say which brand names the eye drops were sold under.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled products immediately, and healthcare providers are advised to discard any affected inventory.