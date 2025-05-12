Fingertip amputations prompt expanded Igloo cooler recall

Igloo has expanded its recall of 90-quart Flip and Tow Rolling Coolers, bringing the total number of recalled units to more than 1.1 million.

The original recall, announced in February 2025, affected about 1,060,000 coolers. The latest expansion adds another 130,000 units and includes three additional models with date codes between July 2020 and February 2023.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the coolers pose a risk of injury because the side handles can pinch fingers against the cooler.

“Since the recall was announced in February 2025, Igloo has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, including 26 resulting in fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations,” the CPSC said in a statement.

The recalled coolers were sold by various national retailers including Costco, Target, Amazon.com and IglooCoolers.com for between $80 and $140.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled coolers. They can contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

Click here for a full list of models that have been recalled.