Nearly 80,000 pounds of butter recalled from Costco over label mishap

Costco has recalled more than 79,000 pounds of butter because the product did not include an allergen disclaimer stating it contained milk.

Nine hundred cases of salted and 1,300 cases of unsalted Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter are included in the recall because although they listed "cream" as an ingredient, the packages "may be missing the 'Contains Milk' statement," the recalls said.

Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC initiated the voluntary recall on Oct. 11, but on Nov. 7, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified it as a Class II recall, meaning the use or exposure to the product for a person allergic to it "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Both the affected products were produced and distributed in Texas and had "Best By" dates between Feb. 22, 2025, and March 29, 2025. Each package contained four 4oz sticks of butter.

Milk is one of the eight major foods or food groups that account for 90% of food allergies, and as part of the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004, the FDArequires companies to declare these foods on a label if they're included in a product. The other foods included in this group are eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans.

It's unclear if any consumers of the recalled butters have suffered allergic reactions due to the labeling mishap.