More than 31,000 children's Igloo water bottles recalled due to potential choking hazard

About 31,500 water bottles for kids are being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

In a recall notice Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Igloo's 12-ounce Youth Sipper Bottles have a defective component in their lid in which the nozzle's silicone cover can detach while in use. This presents a choking hazard to children, the recall states.

So far, the agency has received one incident report of the malfunction occurring, but none regarding injuries.

Consumer Product Safety Commission / Igloo The silicone cover on an Igloo water bottle is shown.

The CPSC says the recall, which Igloo voluntarily conducted, includes products manufactured in China and sold from April 2023 to March 2024 at Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rural King and on Igloo's website, igloocoolers.com.

The $13 to $17 water bottles have "IGLOO" printed on their side and come in multiple colors, including with a pink top and purple body, purple top and pink body, blue top and green body, and green top and blue body.

Consumers who own any of these stainless-steel products are being asked to immediately take them away from children and destroy their silicone spout. To do so, the CPSC says to remove the piece and cut it down the center into two separate pieces.

But before throwing the pieces away, the agency says to take a photo of the cut spout and submit it to customerservice@shop.igloocoolers.com to receive either a $15 online store credit, mailed $15 gift card or a replacement bottle. Those who add a photo of their original purchase receipt to the submission will be given a full refund to their original method of payment, CPSC said.

Additional instructions for those who bought the recalled bottles at Rural King or Academy Sports + Outdoors can be found on CPSC's website.