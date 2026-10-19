More than 1.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat recalled nationwide

More than 1.5 million pounds of hot dogs, bacon, deli meat and other ready-to-eat products have been recalled nationwide because they may have been stored at unsafe temperatures.

According to the USDA, the products subject to the recall bear the establishment numbers "EST. M/P 7839," "EST. P 20935A" and "EST. M 9520" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were shipped to retail and foodservice locations across the country, as well as to Hong Kong.

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Officials say the problem was discovered on Oct. 1 after a customer reported receiving products that were warm at the time of delivery.

Investigators found that Kayem Foods Inc., a Chelsea, Massachusetts, establishment, stored various ready-to-eat meat and poultry products in a warehouse cooler that experienced temperature deviations.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the consumption of these products.

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However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some of the products may still be in consumers' refrigerators.

Consumers are urged not to eat the products and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.