Honda recalls 200K SUVs over fuel tank faults that could cause a fire

The recall applies to certain 2023 and 2024 Passport models and certain Pilot models manufactured between 2023 and 2025.
Koji Sasahara/AP
Honda is recalling more than 200,000 SUVs due to a flaw in the fuel filling system that could increase the risk of fire.

The recall applies to certain 2023 and 2024 Passport models and certain Pilot models manufactured between 2023 and 2025.

Honda says parts of the fuel filling mechanism are at risk of separating in the event of a crash, which could leak fuel from the tank and potentially cause a fire.

According to the manufacturer, the fuel system parts in question were installed improperly at the factory.

Honda first heard of the issue when a dealer made a warranty claim in May of 2024. After it found more instances of the defect in some of its warehoused vehicles, the company issued a formal recall.

Honda will inform affected customers by mail starting in early January of 2025. Owners should take their vehicles to Honda dealers, who will be repairing fuel systems for free.

