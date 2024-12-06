Watch Now
1 million pairs of oven gloves recalled due to burns, lack of heat protection

The gloves sold on QVC for between $4 and $26.
Nearly 100 people have reported minor burns after using Temp-tations oven gloves, prompting a major recall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that about 1.1 million pairs of gloves have been recalled because they pose a burn hazard.

The gloves were sold on QVC between August 2018 and August 2024. They were produced in a variety of colors and ranged in price from $4 to $26, depending on whether they were purchased individually or as part of a set.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the oven gloves and contact QVC to receive a refund," CPSC said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition to the 92 reports of minor burns, QVC said it has received 162 reports of the gloves not providing property heat protection.

A website has been set up to help people determine whether their gloves have been recalled. Click here and follow the prompts to get information about receiving a refund.

