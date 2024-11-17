Organic carrots recalled from multiple stores after a deadly E. coli outbreak

One person has died and three dozen people have been sickened in connection to an E. coli outbreak in organic carrots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The affected carrots from Grimmway Farms in California — whole and baby carrots in various sizes — were sold under multiple brands including 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.

According to the recall notice, the carrots were available for purchase in stores approximately from August through the end of October.

They are no longer available for purchase but might still be in your refrigerators. The CDC said you should immediately toss them out, if so.

The carrots have been linked to 36 people sickened across 18 states. The CDC said 15 of those people have to be hospitalized.

RELATED STORY | McDonald's deadly E. coli outbreak has now sickened over 100 people

Symptoms from an E. coli infection typically start three to four days after ingesting the bacteria, but most people recover within a week. Those symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, the CDC said.

There are rare and severe cases in which the infection can develop into a condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure, permanent health problems and even death.

If you have consumed the affected carrots and have any of the symptoms, the CDC said you should seek medical care immediately.