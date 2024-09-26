Dog foods recalled after testing positive for salmonella and listeria

A pet food brand is recalling multiple products after samples tested positive for salmonella and listeria.

Pennsylvania-based ANSWERS Pet Food said in a notice published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website on Monday that it was voluntarily recalling three of its dog foods "out of an abundance of caution" after samples the federal agency collected were found to contain the two forms of bacteria.

The affected products include the 4-pound bags of ANSWERS Detailed Beef Formula for Dogs, Straight Beef Formula for Dogs and Straight Chicken Formula for Dogs, each with an expiration date starting in 2026. Specific expiration and lot codes can be found here.

So far, there have been no illnesses associated with the recalled products, the notice said. But ANSWERS noted that animals as well as their human owners are at risk, particularly if the human handling the contaminated product didn't wash their hands or any surfaces that may have been exposed to the product.

Dogs who eat food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes rarely fall ill, but some do, resulting in mild symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting, the FDA says. Any dog that has ingested the affected products in the recall should be taken to a veterinarian if symptoms appear.

However, even dogs who don't show symptoms can carry and spread the bacteria to humans. Within up to 10 weeks of contraction, they may see symptoms like fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures. Young kids, older people, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk.

Dogs who fall ill from salmonella infections may see a more intense reaction compared to listeria. The bacteria may cause them to be lethargic, have diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and abdominal pain.

And pets who don't show symptoms of salmonella infection can be a carrier to humans too, as well as to other animals. Humans who contract salmonella may see similar symptoms, including diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting lasting for several days, the FDA said.

Pet owners who own the recalled ANSWERS dog foods should throw out the product, but be careful to not directly touch it with your hands. Consumers can also request a refund with a photo of their receipt and the product in an email to info@answerspetfood.com.