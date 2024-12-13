Decorative tree light controllers recalled due to potential fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling nearly 44,000 wireless decorative tree light controllers over fears they can overheat and spark a fire.

The CPSC said the wireless receiver that plugs into an outlet can overheat, posing a fire hazard. The CPSC has received 10 reports of units overheating, including one report of a fire. There have been no reported injuries.

The devices were sold in stores and online by Walmart, Target and Cracker Barrel July through November 2024 for between $25 and $40.

The CPSC said units sold at Walmart and Cracker Barrel are shaped like green, red and white peppermint candies with a candy cane on/off lever. Units sold by Target have the Wondershop brand name and are shaped like a square on/off switch box with green, red and white balls.

Model Nos. 39611, 39612 or 39630 are printed on the units.

Consumers are encouraged to return recalled units to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.