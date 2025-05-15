CPSC warns of lead in certain Chinese-made faucets, tells consumers to stop use

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned consumers to avoid certain water faucets sold on Amazon.com because they may leach lead into drinking water.

The CPSC's bulletin names four brands: CEINOL, KZH, Rainsworth and VESLA HOME. The agency says the faucets were sold on Amazon.com without safety certifications and may have lacked obvious branding. All were manufactured in China. The CPSC says the manufacturers have not agreed to conduct a recall.

The agency therefore recommends consumers immediately stop using and remove the faucets. If consumers must continue use until the faucets can be replaced, the CPSC recommends running them for at least 15 seconds before consuming any of the water they dispense.

Lead in drinking water systems poses a risk to infants, children and pregnant women. It can cause neurological harm including decreased cognitive performance, lowered IQ and behavioral problems.

CPSC recommends using faucets that comply with NSF/ANSI Standard 61, which sets a maximum allowable level of lead and other potentially hazardous materials.