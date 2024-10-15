Coca-Cola recalls cases of zero-sugar drinks for containing a lot of sugar

A recall was initiated for thousands of mislabeled cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, according to a Food and Drug Administration memo.

The memo stated that parent company Coca-Cola initiated the recall in September for 13,152 cases of the lemonade. The cases contained 12 12-ounce cans of lemonade.

The FDA said that the cases were mislabeled and that cans of full-sugar Minute Maid Lemonade were placed in the cartons instead of zero-sugar drinks. The drinks were sent to retail locations in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

The cans have a code FEB1725CNA and FEB1725CNB on them.

Cans of zero-sugar lemonade contain five calories and a single gram of carbohydrates. A 12-ounce can of full-sugar Minute Maid contains 150 calories and 42 grams of carbohydrates, including 40 grams of added sugar. One can of Minute Maid lemonade can contain more added sugar than what's recommended for a single day.

The American Heart Association recommends no more than 36 grams of added sugar per day for men and 25 grams per day for women.

The recommendations don't include sugar found naturally in fruit and dairy products.