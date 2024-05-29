Man who transformed into a dog says he wants to become another animal

A Japanese man who went viral for transforming into a dog says he now wants to become another animal.

Speaking to Japanese news outlet WanQol, Toco said it is a dream of his to transform into something else that works for his size, even if it’s another type of dog.

“I would like to become another animal as well,” he told WanQol, according to a Yahoo translation. “I might realistically be able to become another dog, a panda or a bear. A fox or a cat would also be nice, but they are too small for humans to try. I'd like to fulfill my dream of becoming another animal someday.”

Toco spent around $14,000 on his hyperrealistic dog costume, which was completed last spring after trial and error with designs suited to fit his body on all fours. He chose to model the suit after a collie, since the larger breed works better for his size, and the furriness would hide the human bone structure.

Life Man who transformed into a dog takes a walk for the first time Alex Arger

Toco has been documenting his journey into dog life on his YouTube channel, where he engages in canine activities like playing in the yard, rolling on the ground, “eating” dog food and going for walks.

Toco once had a mixed-breed dog of his own and said he felt the desire to become an animal very young, as soon as he was old enough to understand, according to WanQol.

He says he now wears his costume on his days off, when he’s not busy working.

To bring his dream to life, Toco tapped Zeppet, a special modeling studio, to make his collie costume after speaking with several other companies. He has not yet named plans for the next animal design.

Toco’s costume took about 10 months to make.

Other than being known publicly as Toco, the man behind the suit has still not revealed his identity. He hopes to continue remaining anonymous.

"I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird. My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal,” Toco said in an interview with the Mirror.

Toco has amassed millions of views on his YouTube channel.