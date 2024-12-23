What stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2024?

With Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah happening this week, you might want to check the list of what stores are open (and closed) twice.

From retail to grocery chains, many companies across the U.S. close early on Christmas Eve and shut their doors entirely on Christmas Day, while others opt to cut back hours. But there's also a handful of businesses that stay open on the holiday.

Before you run out the door this Christmas — whether it's to buy last-minute gifts or simply get out of the house — it's wise to double-check operating hours, which can range by location.

When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for spots in your neighborhood online.

Here's a rundown of how major chains are closed or operating on Christmas Day.

CLOSED for Christmas Day:



Albertson's

ALDI

Costco

Dollar Tree

Harris Teeter

Home Depot

Kroger

Lowe's

Macy's

Meijer

Publix

Raley's

Rite Aid

Sam's Club

Sprout's

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Whole Foods

OPEN on Christmas Day:



7-Eleven: Most locations open.

Circle K: Most locations are open.

CVS: Most CVS stores will remain open, though some may have reduced hours or close for the day, and some will close the pharmacy or photo counter on holidays.

Denny's: Most locations are open but check your local hours.

Dunkin': Most locations are open but check your local hours.

Love's Travel Stops: Most locations are open.

McDonald's: Most locations are open, but check your local hours.

Pilot Flying J: Most locations open.

Ralph's: Some stores open with reduced hours.

Safeway

Starbucks: Some locations are open. Hours may vary.

Sheetz: Most locations are open.

Von's: Some stores open with reduced hours.

Waffle House

Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. local time, however most pharmacies will be closed. All 24-hour Walgreens locations will remain open. Customers may check their local store hours using the store locator.

Wawa: Most locations are open.

Wendy's

Banks, government offices and the postal service will not be open on Christmas Day.