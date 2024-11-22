Operation Santa: How you can fulfill a child's wish

This year, you can be one of Santa's little helpers and fulfill the wish of a child or parent who wrote to the jolly guy.

The U.S. Postal Service has once again launched Operation Santa, which helps people connect with Santa and his helpers.

The operation begins with people mailing a letter to Santa at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. Those letters are then scanned and posted online for people to adopt.

While many of the letters are from children, some are from parents who have fallen on tough times.

RELATED STORY | Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington after 4,000-mile journey from Alaska

Once a person adopts a letter, they can shop directly on the website and send the gift directly to the recipient via the USPS.

“USPS Operation Santa has connected communities through holiday goodwill for over a century,” said USPS Marketing Vice President Sheila Holman. “This year, through our collaboration with Toys“R”Us, we’re thrilled to bring an easier way for generous people to make a difference. With the launch of this new e-commerce platform, we’re making it simpler than ever to help fulfill wishes and spread holiday joy.”

The last day to send a letter is Monday, December 9. Letter adoptions must be completed by Dec. 16, so packages can arrive by Christmas.

RELATED STORY | I have a frozen Thanksgiving turkey. When should I thaw it?

