Watch Now
Scripps News LifeHolidays and Celebrations

Actions

Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington after 4,000-mile journey from Alaska

Each year the U.S. Capitol's Christmas tree is chosen from one of the country's 154 national forests.
Each year the U.S. Capitol's Christmas tree is chosen from one of the country's 154 national forests. (Scripps News)
Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in Washington
Posted

This year's Christmas tree for the U.S. Capitol reached its final destination in Washington on Friday after traveling over 4,000 miles for a nearly month-long journey with stops in 17 states.

Each year the U.S. Capitol's Christmas tree is chosen from one of the country's 154 national forests.

This year's 80-foot Sitka spruce was brought in via flatbed tractor-trailer from the Tongass National Forest in Alaska, marking the state's second Capitol Christmas tree contribution. Tongass also happens to be the largest national forest in the U.S.

RELATED STORY | The Rockefeller Center is preparing to cut this year's giant Christmas tree

The tree has been dubbed "Spruce Wayne" after a naming contest on social media.

"Driving a truck is just plain work, but every stop we went there was happy faces," said truck driver Fred Austin with Lynden. "It's a happy way to make a trip."

The tree will be decorated with thousands of ornaments made by Alaskans before it is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Life
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.