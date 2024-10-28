The Rockefeller Center is preparing to cut this year's giant Christmas tree

The Rockefeller Center in New York has its Christmas tree — this year from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

The iconic New York Christmas tree has been a seasonal staple for decades, going all the way back to the very first 20-foot tree purchased by workers at Rockefeller Center in 1931. In 1933, Rockefeller Center made the decoration and lighting of the tree an annual event.

Meet the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 🎄 This year's Tree comes from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Weighing about 11 tons and standing 74 feet tall, The Tree will arrive on Saturday, 11/9. pic.twitter.com/SbrEp1Rjm9 — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) October 28, 2024

This year's tree will be a 74-foot Norway spruce that has been growing on the extreme western edge of Massachusetts for roughly 70 years. It will be felled on Nov. 7 and brought to Rockefeller Center Plaza on Nov. 9, where it will be wrapped in about five miles of Christmas lights and topped with a 900-pound star decoration.

A lighting ceremony will show off the tree's decorations on Dec. 4, after which the tree will be lit up from 5 a.m. to midnight Eastern Time every day. The lights will stay on for 24 hours on Christmas Eve.

When the tree comes down in the middle of January, it will be processed into lumber and used for home construction by Habitat for Humanity.