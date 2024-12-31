How to get a free (and safe) ride home on New Year's Eve

About 32% of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Many fatal crashes occur around holidays in December, like New Year’s Eve.

It’s important to plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home if you plan to go on New Year’s Eve and consume alcohol or other substances.

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft do not offer free rides or discounts for the holiday, but there are some organizations and cities that have promotional codes you can use while booking a ride home to save some money.

In Virginia, law firm Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is offering a limited number of $25 Lyft vouchers for riders in the Richmond-area. And for select cities in Florida and Georgia, law firm Farah & Farah has a Safe Ride Home program has redeemable vouchers for free rides home.

AAA offers a "Tipsy Tow" service in California, Utah and Nevada in which anyone can call 1-800-222-4357 and tell the AAA operator, "I need a Tipsy Tow," and a truck will be on its way for a free 10-mile tow. This is available from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Dec. 31 through Jan. 1.

The best advice for finding a free ride home in your city is to check your local public transportation services. Most cities and counties are offering free and extended services for the New Year’s Eve holiday to get citizens home safely.

Here’s what some of the major cities are doing this year:

