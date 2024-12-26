Have Christmas leftovers? Here's how long they last in the fridge

Now that Christmas is over, you might be wondering what to do with leftover ham and other foods. Of course, there are many options, but one thing you should not do is let leftover food sit too long in the refrigerator.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, ham and other leftovers are good for three to four days in the refrigerator after they have been cooked. If you need more time to use up those leftovers, ham and other leftovers will last up to four months in the freezer. Although leftover food can be safely stored in the freezer indefinitely, freezers tend to take moisture and flavor from foods.

The USDA also recommends wrapping leftovers well to prevent flavor and moisture loss.

“Cover leftovers, wrap them in airtight packaging, or seal them in storage containers. These practices help keep bacteria out, retain moisture, and prevent leftovers from picking up odors from other food in the refrigerator. Immediately refrigerate or freeze the wrapped leftovers for rapid cooling,” the USDA advises.

RELATED STORY | Nearly half of parents are going into debt over Christmas gifts

Although leftover ham is perfectly fine to eat cold, the USDA says to keep leftovers out of the "danger zone," which is between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Bacteria tend to grow at those temperatures, which can cause foodborne illnesses.

If you decide to freeze leftovers, the safest ways to thaw them are in the microwave, in the refrigerator, or using cold water.

What about all of the baked goods? Will you need to toss them before New Year's Day?

RELATED STORY | These 5 reputable sites let you sell gift cards online

It turns out items such as cookies can last a bit longer.

The USDA states that bakery or homemade cookies can be stored at room temperature for two to three weeks or two months in the refrigerator. The USDA also adds that cookies can retain their quality when stored in the freezer for eight to 12 months.