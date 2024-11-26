Watch Now
Americans' least favorite dish on Thanksgiving is turkey, survey says

Turkey was followed by stuffing or dressing, ham, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce for the top five most disliked dishes.
The main event at Thanksgiving dinner is also the holiday dish people dislike the most, according to a survey.

Trip planning website The Vacationer asked adults which traditional Thanksgiving dishes they dislike. Turkey was at the top of the list with nearly 35% saying it is not for them.

Turkey was followed by stuffing or dressing, ham, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce for the top five most disliked dishes at Thanksgiving dinner.

Just 12% of the people surveyed said to “serve it all!” meaning they like all the traditional proteins and sides served on Thanksgiving.

On the contrary, Campbell's annual survey of America's most like side dishes for the holiday has stuffing listed as the favorite choice this year. Last year it was mashed potatoes.

