Give the rake a break: Experts say leaving your leaves has more benefits for your yard

Autumn is the harvest season, but experts have said there are some things that are better left on the ground.

The “leave your leaves” movement is all about putting those rakes and blowers away and letting nature do what nature does. Leaves are rich in nutrients like potassium, nitrogen and phosphorus making them a great source of natural mulch and fertilizer.

David Mizejewski, a naturalist with the National Wildlife Federation, said removing leaves from your yard or garden deprives the area of nutrients while simultaneously destroying a wildlife habitat.

“Fallen leaves offer a double benefit,” Mizejewski said in a post on the organization’s website. “Leaves form a natural mulch that helps suppress weeds and fertilizes the soil as it breaks down. Why spend money on mulch and fertilizer when you can make your own?”

Instead of raking them, shred your leaves to use as mulch in garden beds or combine them with grass clippings and other greenery to make compost.

Leaving the leaves isn’t just adding to the vitality of your yard and garden — it’s helping the whole environment. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said leaves and other yard debris make up more than 13% of the nation’s solid waste, which comes out to 33 million tons a year.

According to Scripps News Grand Rapids, there's a similar "effort-saving" movement that will help make life easier in the spring. It's called "No Mow May,” where homeowners are encouraged to wait until June to start mowing their lawns.