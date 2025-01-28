Watch Now
This 'bright and fruity' flavor will dominate menus in 2025, McCormick predicts

The aji amarillo pepper is grown in Peru and is a staple in the country's cuisine.
Yellow Pepper in Peru
Arturo Lopez Llontop/Shutterstock
Yellow pepper in local markets in Peru.
Yellow Pepper in Peru
Posted
and last updated

A bright and bold chili pepper native to South America is McCormick's "flavor of the year" for 2025.

The top spice company announced aji amarillo, which translates to "yellow chile pepper" in English, will be a standout flavor in the culinary world this year.

The pepper's flavor profile is described as fruity with tropical notes reminiscent of mango and passion fruit, McCormick said. It features a modern heat ranging from 30,000 to 50,000 on the Scoville Heat Unit scale.

The pepper is grown in Peru and is a staple in the country's cuisine. Despite the name, the pepper actually turns orange when it's matured.

The spice company said aji amarillo has been showing up as a key ingredient in appetizers, drinks and entrees outside of its home country of Peru in recent years.

McCormick has been putting out a "Flavor Forecast" trend report since 2000 using various means of research.

