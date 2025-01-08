Girls Scouts retiring 2 of its beloved cookie flavors after this fundraising season

The Girl Scouts cookie season is officially underway, but this will be the last season to grab two of their beloved flavors.

The organization said its "Toast-Yay" and "S'mores" cookies will be discontinued after this year, so you're going to want to get your hands on them now.

"Toast-Yay" cookies launched just a few years ago. The cookies are inspired by French toast and dipped in icing.

The "S'mores" cookies have been around since 2017 featuring a crunchy graham sandwich with chocolate and marshmallow filling.

Don't worry, "Thin Mints" and "Samoas" aren't going anywhere.

Retiring two of their 12 current flavors could make room for new flavors, but the organization didn't specify.

Another new feature for this cookie season is you will be able to order cookies through DoorDash in some areas.

A box of cookies will run you anywhere between $4 to $7 depending on where you live. Booths will start popping up this week and online sales start in February.

