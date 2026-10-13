Subway launches Halloween-inspired ‘Lunchtime Horrors’ giveaway

Who hasn’t eaten something they regret? Maybe it was an overpriced meal, fast food or something that was just plain bad.

Well, Subway wants to hear all about it.

The sandwich chain has launched a “Lunchtime Horrors” promotion, just in time for Halloween.

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Go to lunchtimehorrors.com and enter your information for a chance to win one of thousands of $15 Subway gift cards.

The promotion runs through Friday.

"We make sandwiches, not time machines. But we can give people something to look forward to at their next lunch," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer for Subway. "

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