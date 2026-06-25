Some M&M’s colors disappear as Mars removes flagged food dyes

The next time you open a bag of M&M’s, you may be surprised to find some colors missing.

Mars Wrigley is rolling out a new version of the snack without certain FD&C dyes — specifically those used in the blue and brown candies.

These dyes are among the artificial colors flagged by regulators.

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“At Mars Wrigley, we are in the business of delighting and treating the millions of consumers who love our products. Our approach is always consumer-focused and science-led, and all of our delicious Mars Wrigley products meet the high standards and applicable regulations set by food safety authorities around the world, including the FDA," said Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley North America & Global Ice Cream.

Mars says the new bags will be available on Amazon later this year. For now, existing varieties of M&M’s products with these original colors will still be available in store and online

Brands that will soon offer options made without FD&C colors include: M&M’s Chocolate, Skittles Original, Extra Gum Spearmint, and Starburst Original fruit chews.