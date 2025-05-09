Portillo's in Chicago unveils special sandwich honoring Pope Leo XIV

A popular Chicago restaurant chain is honoring the new pope with a special menu item.
Portillo's unveiled a new sandwich named "The Leo" on Friday, created to celebrate Pope Leo XIV, who hails from Chicago.
The sandwich features seasoned Italian beef, gravy, and what the owners call a "trinity of peppers" — sweet, hot or a combination of both.
RELATED STORY | The first American pope grew up just outside Chicago
The chain told People magazine its new sandwich will be sacred and flavorful.
The specialty item will only be available for a limited time.
This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.