The first American pope grew up just outside Chicago

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, is the youngest of 3 boys. His father was an educator and his mother was a librarian.
Andrew Medichini/AP
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025.
People in Chicago are overjoyed and proud to hear that the newly elected Pope Leo XIV hails from their own city.

Outside Holy Name Cathedral, just off Chicago Avenue, staff were replacing banners, taking down black shrouds that marked Pope Francis' death and putting up yellow and white bunting that reflects the colors of the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, is the youngest of 3 boys. His father was an educator and his mother was a librarian. He would go on to graduate from Villanova University in Pennsylvania and later joined the Order of St. Augustine before being ordained as a priest in 1982.

Some of the excitement in Chicago comes from the fact that Prevost was not high on the list of expected nominees for the papacy. Now, some residents who followed the conclave closely are excited about what an American pope could mean for the religion and for the world.

Others who spoke to Scripps News highlighted Leo's focus on social justice issues while he was a cardinal.

And the excitement extends well beyond just Chicago. Leo will guide 53 million American Catholics, and more than 1.4 billion Catholics across the world.

"Absolutely elated. Nobody expected it," said a student at the Catholic University of America. "I didn't expect to see an American pope in my lifetime, but, you know, the sort of vibe on campus right now is excitement. People are so happy."

