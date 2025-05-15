New report warns of arsenic danger in popular rice varieties

A report by Healthy Babies Bright Future indicates that many varieties of rice products contain concerning levels of arsenic and other heavy metals, which can cause health problems.

The report suggests that rice is the leading source of arsenic exposure from solid foods for children over age 2. Arsenic found in rice can cause cancer and harm to the developing brain, including IQ loss.

Healthy Babies Bright Future notes that this trend is of specific concern for Asian and Hispanic families, who consume higher proportions of rice than other Americans.

RELATED STORY | FDA finalizes arsenic limits in apple juice

The report claims that 100% of 145 rice samples tested contained arsenic. Among the 145 products that contained arsenic, about one in four exceeded the FDA’s action level for arsenic in infant rice cereal.

The report indicates that products made from both white rice and brown rice were subject to high levels of arsenic.

“Parents shouldn’t have to worry that a common food like rice carries hidden risks,” said Jane Houlihan, study author and HBBF’s research director. “Our findings confirm that arsenic and cadmium in rice remain a concern, especially for young children, who are most vulnerable to harm. The FDA has the power to drive industry-wide change, and that action is long overdue. But there’s good news, too: with simple steps at home, parents can cut their family’s exposure by more than half, starting today.”

Healthy Babies Bright Future noted that rinsing rice was not an effective method to reduce heavy metals; it suggested soaking rice for at least 30 minutes. Another recommendation was to use other grains, such as farro or quinoa, which tested for significantly lower levels of arsenic.

The report also advised looking for varieties of rice that tested for lower levels of arsenic, such as California rice, jasmine rice, and basmati rice. It indicated that white rice grown in the Southern U.S., brown rice, and arborio rice tested for the highest levels of arsenic.

RELATED STORY | Are your tampons harming you? Study finds 16 metals in widely available brands

The FDA says that it monitors arsenic levels in rice and other foods, but removing them altogether is not possible.

"While it is not possible to completely prevent arsenic from entering the food supply, for foods that contain arsenic, it may be possible to reduce levels through changes to agricultural or manufacturing practices. By law, food manufacturers have a responsibility to significantly minimize or prevent chemical hazards when needed,” the FDA says.

The FDA added that fetuses, infants, and children are particularly vulnerable to the potential harmful effects of arsenic exposure.