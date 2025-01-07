McDonald's most significant menu overhaul in years begins Tuesday

McDonald's menu underwent one of its most significant overhauls in years on Tuesday as it puts more emphasis on value meals and in-app deals.

The $5 value meals McDonald's introduced over the summer will become a permanent feature at most restaurants. The $5 meal deal includes small fries, a four-piece Chicken McNuggets, a small soft drink, and the choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich. Top rivals Burger King and Wendy's have also offered similar promotions.

There is also be a breakfast component to its new menu. McDonald's is offering a buy one, add one for $1 for breakfast items, including: sausage McMuffin, sausage Biscuit, sausage burrito, and hash browns.

McDonald's is also offering buy one, add one for $1 on lunch and dinner items, including: six-piece chicken McNuggets, double cheeseburger, McChicken, and small fries.

"When it comes to value, we know there's no one-size-fits-all. We've worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms," Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, said in November. "From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we're excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants."

McDonald's isn't the only fast food chain making changes to its menu.

Taco Bell recently announced the addition of chicken nuggets to its menu. To make it fit its Tex Mex-theme, Taco Bell is using a blend of breadcrumbs and crunchy tortilla chips to coat the nuggets.

McDonald's saw a massive boost in foot traffic in the first week following the June 25 launch of its $5 meal deal, according to data from Placer.ai. McDonald's is among the restaurants that have said price hikes may have priced out some consumers during a period of high inflation.