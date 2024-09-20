M&M's announces its first new flavor since 2022

M&M's are a candy classic, and for its first new flavor in two years, the treat has teamed up with another food staple that's bound to pique your childhood nostalgia with every (bite-sized) bite.

Come December, M&M's Peanut Butter & Jelly will be joining the candy aisle, right alongside the company's other peanut butter portfolio members like plain Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Minis and Peanut Butter Mega.

Like its comrades, candy giant Mars — which owns the M&M's brand — says the new PB&J flavor will carry "just the right amount of peanut butter punch" in its smooth center, but it will also be surrounded by a new berry-flavored coating that will "transport fans to the comforting experience of a PB&J sandwich."

"Peanut butter M&M's have always been a popular flavor with our fans, so we're excited to double down on their excitement — with a twist," said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer of Mars Wrigley North America. "Our new M&M's Peanut Butter & Jelly taps into a cross-generational staple, turning a delicious and comforting snack into a bite-sized treat to be enjoyed and shared."

Retailers nationwide and MMS.com will sell three sizes of M&M's peanut butter & jelly: a 1.63 oz single size, 2.83 oz share size and an 8.6 oz sharing size stand-up pouch, which are resealable.

True candy fans will recall this isn't M&M's first foray into a jelly-adjacent peanut butter pairing. In 2009, Mars released Strawberried Peanut Butter M&M's, but their short run ended within a few years.

Beyond the peanut butter bunch, other flavors currently offered on M&M's website include Pumpkin Pie, Crunchy Cookie, Peanut, Caramel Cold Brew, Caramel, Almond and Pretzel.

