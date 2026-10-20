Lay's releases holiday chip lineup featuring turkey, bacon and chocolate

Looking to get into the holiday spirit with a new type of snack?

Lay's is bringing its Holi-LAY'S lineup to snack aisles across the country starting Oct. 25. The holiday lineup includes five limited-time seasonal offerings, including Lay's® Cheddar Scalloped-Style Potatoes and Lay's® Roasted Holiday Turkey.

Lay's Maple Bacon will be available on U.S. shelves starting Nov. 8, while Lay's® Wavy Milk Chocolate and Lay's® Wavy Dubai-Style Dark Chocolate will hit shelves Dec. 1.

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"The holidays are all about gathering around the table with friends and family, and food plays an important role in those celebrations," said Denise Truelove, senior vice president of marketing for PepsiCo Foods. "With this year's Holi-LAY'S lineup, we're bringing fans flavors inspired by courses on the holiday table so they can taste the joy of the holiday season before the table has been set and after it's been cleared."

This year, consumers can also scan the code on qualifying bags or visit HappyHoli-Lays.com to enter the Happy Holi-LAY'S Sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes such as a Happy Holi-LAY'S Glass Chip Bowl and a Lay's x Le Creuset Signature Oval Casserole.