This tortellini salad is perfect for summer entertaining

Make summer hosting a little easier with this tortellini salad. Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jess DeLuise's recipe can be prepared ahead of time and features a mix of fresh ingredients and classic comfort-food flavors.
Tortellini Salad
Ingredients:
- 16 oz cooked pasta
- 1 cup quartered marinated artichoke hearts, drained
- 1 cup olives of choice, drained and halved
- 1 cup roasted red peppers, drained and sliced
- 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped
- ½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
- 1 ½ cups basil pesto
- 1 lemon, zested
- ½ cups grated cheese for serving (Jessica uses pecorino romano)
Instructions:
- Cook pasta according to package directions, then drain and cool completely.
- Add the pasta to a large serving bowl with all of the other ingredients.
- Toss gently until everything is evenly coated with the pesto.
- Cover and refrigerate for 60 minutes or overnight before serving to let the flavors come together.
- Before serving, assess the pesto amount, as sometimes the pasta absorbs moisture. If your pasta looks dry, add more pesto, the juice of 1 lemon, and 1-2 tbsp of olive oil. Toss and reassess. Add more ‘dressing’ as needed.
- For serving, top with grated cheese and lemon zest.