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This tortellini salad is perfect for summer entertaining

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jess DeLuise's recipe for tortellini salad can be prepared ahead of time and features a mix of fresh ingredients and classic comfort-food flavors. (Scripps News)
This tortellini salad is perfect for summer entertaining
Tortellini Salad
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Make summer hosting a little easier with this tortellini salad. Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jess DeLuise's recipe can be prepared ahead of time and features a mix of fresh ingredients and classic comfort-food flavors.

Tortellini Salad

Ingredients:

  • 16 oz cooked pasta
  • 1 cup quartered marinated artichoke hearts, drained
  • 1 cup olives of choice, drained and halved
  • 1 cup roasted red peppers, drained and sliced
  • 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped
  • ½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
  • 1 ½ cups basil pesto
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • ½ cups grated cheese for serving (Jessica uses pecorino romano)

Instructions:

  • Cook pasta according to package directions, then drain and cool completely.
  • Add the pasta to a large serving bowl with all of the other ingredients.
  • Toss gently until everything is evenly coated with the pesto.
  • Cover and refrigerate for 60 minutes or overnight before serving to let the flavors come together.
  • Before serving, assess the pesto amount, as sometimes the pasta absorbs moisture. If your pasta looks dry, add more pesto, the juice of 1 lemon, and 1-2 tbsp of olive oil. Toss and reassess. Add more ‘dressing’ as needed.
  • For serving, top with grated cheese and lemon zest.

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