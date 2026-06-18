This tortellini salad is perfect for summer entertaining

Make summer hosting a little easier with this tortellini salad. Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jess DeLuise's recipe can be prepared ahead of time and features a mix of fresh ingredients and classic comfort-food flavors.

Tortellini Salad

Ingredients:



16 oz cooked pasta

1 cup quartered marinated artichoke hearts, drained

1 cup olives of choice, drained and halved

1 cup roasted red peppers, drained and sliced

1 cup sun-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped

½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1 ½ cups basil pesto

1 lemon, zested

½ cups grated cheese for serving (Jessica uses pecorino romano)

Instructions:

