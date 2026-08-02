Photowalks: Camping in the great outdoors

In this episode of “Photowalks,” lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham heads into the great outdoors of West Glacier, Montana and Cranbrook in the Canadian Rockies of British Columbia.

From glacier-fed lakes and towering mountain peaks to quiet forest campgrounds and crackling campfires under star-filled skies, Jefferson explores some of the most breathtaking camping and photography spots in the northern Rockies — all captured using just a smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.