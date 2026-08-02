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Photowalks: Camping in the great outdoors

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Photowalks: Camping in the great outdoors
A cabin in the woods.
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In this episode of “Photowalks,” lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham heads into the great outdoors of West Glacier, Montana and Cranbrook in the Canadian Rockies of British Columbia.

From glacier-fed lakes and towering mountain peaks to quiet forest campgrounds and crackling campfires under star-filled skies, Jefferson explores some of the most breathtaking camping and photography spots in the northern Rockies — all captured using just a smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

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