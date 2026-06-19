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This grilled fruit recipe is sure to be a crowd-pleaser

Grilled Fuit
Scripps News
Grilled Fuit
This grilled fruit recipe is sure to be a crowd-pleaser
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Grilling doesn't just have to be for burgers and steaks. Grilled fruit is an easy way to bring out natural sweetness without making a meal feel too heavy.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise has a recipe for colorful fruit kebabs and peaches topped with a yogurt-honey drizzle.

Fruit kebabs or grilled peaches with yogurt-honey drizzle

Ingredients:

  • 3-4 ripe peaches, halved and pitted
  • ½ fresh pineapple, cut into 1-inch rings or spears
  • 2 tbsp avocado oil
  • 1 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1-2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 tbsp honey, plus more for drizzling if desired
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • Optional garnish: Toasted coconut flakes, fresh mint, or chopped pistachios

Instructions:

  1. Stir together yogurt, honey, vanilla extract, and lemon zest in a small bowl until smooth, then refrigerate until ready to serve.
  2. Preheat the grill to medium heat.
  3. Half the peaches and remove the pit and slice the pineapple.
  4. Place the fruit in a large bowl with the oil, sugar, and cinnamon.
  5. Toss the fruit until all sides are evenly coated with oil, sugar, and cinnamon.
  6. Place peaches cut-side down and pineapple flat on the grill, then cook without moving for 4-5 minutes, until deep grill marks form and the sugar caramelizes.
  7. Flip the fruit and grill for another 3-3 minutes, or until just tender.
  8. Transfer to a serving platter and let rest for 2 minutes.
  9. Drizzle the honey yogurt generously over the warm fruit or serve as a dip/topping in a small serving bowl on the side.
  10. Finish with a drizzle of extra honey and chosen garnish.

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