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Fruit and cheese skewers with a festive firecracker twist

No-cook fruit and cheese skewers get a festive firecracker twist in this colorful party recipe that doubles as a centerpiece. (Scripps News)
Fruit and cheese skewers with a festive firecracker twist
Fruit and cheese summer skewers.
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This fun, no-cook recipe is perfect for any celebration. Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a festive showstopper: fruit and cheese skewers arranged into a firecracker display. It’s delicious, colorful and doubles as a centerpiece for any party.

Red, White & Blue Fruit Skewers

Ingredients

  • 2-3 cups red fruit: Strawberries (whole), plums (quartered), watermelon (1-inch cubes), grapes
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 4-6 oz of feta cheese or cheddar cheese

Instructions

  • Wash and cut fruit, as needed
  • Skewer fruit onto toothpicks or longer skewers, as desired
  • Display on a tray or sticking out from a foil-wrapped foam form

TIP: I recommend prepping this no more than 24 hrs in advance. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

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