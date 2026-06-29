Fruit and cheese skewers with a festive firecracker twist

This fun, no-cook recipe is perfect for any celebration. Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a festive showstopper: fruit and cheese skewers arranged into a firecracker display. It’s delicious, colorful and doubles as a centerpiece for any party.

Red, White & Blue Fruit Skewers

Ingredients



2-3 cups red fruit: Strawberries (whole), plums (quartered), watermelon (1-inch cubes), grapes

1 cup blueberries

4-6 oz of feta cheese or cheddar cheese

Instructions



Wash and cut fruit, as needed

Skewer fruit onto toothpicks or longer skewers, as desired

Display on a tray or sticking out from a foil-wrapped foam form

TIP: I recommend prepping this no more than 24 hrs in advance. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

