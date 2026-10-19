Interactive: Is recalled meat sitting in your refrigerator right now?

More than 1.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat hot dogs, bacon, and deli meat have been recalled nationwide after a temperature failure at a Massachusetts warehouse. The USDA says some products may still be in American homes.

A single customer complaint — a package of meat arriving warm — triggered one of the largest ready-to-eat meat recalls in recent memory. Now federal food safety officials are warning that affected products may already be in your fridge, and eating them could put your family at risk.

Check your labels. Check your freezer. The establishment numbers that identify recalled products are small, but the stakes are not.

1.5M — Pounds recalled

Oct. 1 — Problem discovered

Nationwide — Distribution reach

Is Recalled Meat in Your Home?

Four quick checks. Your fridge could tell you something important.

Do you have any hot dogs, bacon, or packaged deli meat purchased recently from a retail or grocery store?

Yes, I have some right now — Check the packaging immediately. The USDA says products bearing establishment numbers EST. M/P 7839, EST. P 20935A, or EST. M 9520 inside the USDA mark of inspection are subject to the recall.

I bought some recently but already ate it — The USDA has confirmed no illnesses linked to these products so far — but monitor for any symptoms and contact your doctor if you feel unwell after eating recalled ready-to-eat meat products.

No, I don't have any — Good. Still worth knowing: more than 1.5 million pounds of product were shipped to retail and foodservice locations across the country, so the recall has wide reach.

Have you checked the USDA mark of inspection on your meat packaging for establishment numbers?

Yes — I checked and found one of the recalled numbers — Do not eat these products. The USDA and its Food Safety and Inspection Service urge consumers to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Yes — my numbers don't match the recalled ones — You're clear on that product. The three recalled establishment numbers are EST. M/P 7839, EST. P 20935A, and EST. M 9520 — all tied to Kayem Foods Inc. in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

No — I didn't know I could do that — The USDA mark of inspection is a small oval stamp on packaged meat. Inside it, you'll find an establishment number. For this recall, watch for EST. M/P 7839, EST. P 20935A, or EST. M 9520.

When you receive a grocery delivery or pick up meat from the store, do you check that it feels cold?

Always — I check temperature on every delivery — That's exactly the behavior that flagged this recall. A customer reported receiving products that were warm at the time of delivery on Oct. 1 — that single complaint launched the federal investigation.

Sometimes, but not consistently — A warm package at delivery is a red flag for unsafe temperature storage. The Kayem Foods Inc. recall was triggered because products were stored in a warehouse cooler that experienced temperature deviations.

Never — I assume the store or delivery service handles it — Investigators found that Kayem Foods Inc. stored ready-to-eat products in a warehouse cooler with temperature deviations — the kind of failure that can happen anywhere in the supply chain. A quick touch test at delivery is your best early warning.

If you found recalled food in your fridge right now, would you know what to do?

Yes — throw it away or return it to the store — Exactly right. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service specifically urges consumers not to eat recalled products and to either discard them or return them to where they were purchased.

I'd probably just cook it longer to be safe — These are ready-to-eat products — no additional cooking step can fully undo the risk of temperature abuse during storage. The FSIS guidance is clear: throw it away or return it. Don't eat it.

I'm not sure what the right move is — The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service says: don't eat it. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. There are no confirmed illness reports yet — but the agency is concerned products may still be in consumers' refrigerators.

That warm package on a customer's doorstep set off a federal recall that now covers more than 1.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat products. Kayem Foods Inc., based in Chelsea, Massachusetts, stored the products in a warehouse cooler that experienced what investigators described as temperature deviations — meaning the cold chain broke down, and the products were no longer held at safe temperatures.

The affected items include hot dogs, bacon, deli meat, and other ready-to-eat products. They were shipped to retail and foodservice locations across the country, and also to Hong Kong. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service is now urging any consumer who may have purchased these products to act immediately.

1.5M+ — Pounds of product recalled — Hot dogs, bacon, deli meat & more

3 — Recalled establishment numbers — EST. M/P 7839 · EST. P 20935A · EST. M 9520

Oct. 1 — Date problem was flagged — After a customer reported warm delivery

0 — Confirmed illness reports — USDA still urges caution — products may be in homes

What's True About This Recall

Cooking recalled ready-to-eat meat makes it safe to eat.

Verdict: false

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service specifically advises consumers not to eat the recalled products under any circumstances. These are ready-to-eat items — consumers are told to throw them away or return them to the store, not to cook and consume them.

People have already gotten sick from the recalled products.

Verdict: false

As of the recall announcement, there are no confirmed reports of illness linked to consumption of the affected products. However, the FSIS is concerned that some items may still be in consumers' refrigerators — which is why the warning remains active.

The recall only affects products sold in Massachusetts.

Verdict: false

Kayem Foods Inc. is headquartered in Chelsea, Massachusetts, but the recalled products were shipped to retail and foodservice locations across the entire country, as well as to Hong Kong.

You can identify recalled products by checking the USDA mark of inspection.

Verdict: true

The USDA confirms that recalled products bear one of three establishment numbers inside the USDA mark of inspection: EST. M/P 7839, EST. P 20935A, or EST. M 9520. Checking this mark is the fastest way to identify affected products.

The recall is a reminder of how fragile the cold chain can be between a factory and your refrigerator. Ready-to-eat meats are particularly sensitive — they require no further cooking before consumption, which means any temperature failure during storage or shipping is a direct risk to the person eating them.

Kayem Foods Inc. is the Massachusetts establishment at the center of the recall, identified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service as the source of the temperature deviation. The FSIS continues to monitor the situation as part of its broader food safety mandate.

What to Do If You Have Recalled Products

Find the USDA mark of inspection — Look for the small oval USDA stamp on your packaged meat product. It contains an establishment number — the key identifier for this recall. Check for the three recalled numbers — The recalled establishment numbers are EST. M/P 7839, EST. P 20935A, and EST. M 9520. If any of these appear on your packaging, the product is subject to the recall. Do not eat the product — The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service is clear: do not consume products that carry recalled establishment numbers, even if they look and smell fine. Throw it away or return it — Discard the product in a sealed bag in your outdoor trash, or return it to the store where you purchased it. Retailers are required to accept recalled items. Monitor your health — No confirmed illnesses have been reported. If you believe you already consumed a recalled product and feel unwell, contact your healthcare provider.

How the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service Works

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is the federal agency responsible for ensuring the safety of meat, poultry, and egg products in the United States. When a food safety concern is reported — like a customer receiving warm ready-to-eat meat — the FSIS investigates and can issue a recall.

Establishment numbers are assigned by the USDA to every meat and poultry processing facility in the country. They appear inside the USDA mark of inspection on packaging, and they are the fastest way for consumers to determine whether a specific product is subject to a recall. In this case, three establishment numbers are affected, all tied to Kayem Foods Inc. in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Ready-to-eat products like hot dogs, deli meat, and bacon carry heightened recall urgency because they are consumed without any additional cooking step — meaning temperature failures during storage or shipping translate directly into risk at the point of consumption.

Sources & References