Here are National Cheeseburger Day's best restaurant deals

Fast food's "value wars" are all the rage these days when it comes to getting your favorite menu items for a discount, but like the bulk of those deals being offered for a limited time, there's another steal that you'll only have one day to cash in on: National Cheeseburger Day.

In celebration of the holiday — or in another effort to drive low foot traffic — fast food and restaurant chains from McDonald's to Buffalo Wild Wings are offering savings to customers only on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Here are some of the best deals we've found:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Maybe you've been wanting a reason to skip out on the chicken wings at Buffalo Wild Wings to try out another entree, so why not a cheeseburger — or two? On Sept. 18, Blazin' Rewards members who order one burger while dining in or on takeout and delivery orders will get a second for free.

Burger King

If your name includes the word "burger" in it, you obviously have to participate in this national holiday. Burger King's offering includes a free cheeseburger for any Royal Perks member who makes a purchase of at least $1.

Carl's Jr.

Another deal targeting rewards members comes from Carl's Jr. The chain is treating its loyal members to half-priced double cheeseburgers on all orders.

Dairy Queen

It's not a french fry to dip in your blizzard, but Dairy Queen is still offering a salty pairing to enjoy at a discount in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day. But its deal isn't just tied to Wednesday. From then until Sunday, customers ordering online or through its app can enjoy a free double Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger with a purchase of at least $1.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is also cashing in on a week of deals for the holiday. Until Sept. 21, Jack Pack members can get certain discounts with any purchase of $1 or more. On Wednesday, you can get a free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger, Thursday adds a free Smashed Jack with $20 delivery, Friday gives double points with a burger order and Saturday's deal is buy one, get one Jr. Jumbo Jack burgers.

Instacart

Even non-food makers are celebrating with discounts. On Instacart, customers who choose from its National Cheeseburger Day product collection can get $10 off their $20 purchase. This collection includes every burger must-have from mayonnaise and cheese to lettuce and buns.

McDonald's

McDonald's $5 value meal seemed to set off the "value wars" craze, and now it's doubling the discounts with a $0.50 double cheeseburger on Wednesday. The offering is different than the choice of a McChicken or McDouble in the value meal, as a double cheeseburger has an extra slice of cheese.

Sonic

The chain that recently kicked off its "Fun.99" menu is offering quarter-pound double cheeseburgers for just $1.99 on National Cheeseburger Day. This is the same price the menu item goes for on its "value wars" entry.

Wendy's

Don't put those pennies in the piggy bank just yet. Wendy's is selling Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for only 1 cent in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day for any customer who makes another purchase. This deal lasts until Sept. 22.

White Castle

You don't have to say cheese when ordering a cheeseburger online, but White Castle is making sure you do. In its app, customers can get buy one, get one Cheese Sliders if they enter the code "SAYCHEESE."