Ever wanted to try a Krabby Patty? Here's when Wendy's is launching the Spongebob classic

It looks like Mr. Krabs and Spongebob Squarepants aren't the only ones who know the Krabby Patty Secret Formula anymore: They've brought in a new Krusty Krab collaborator, and her name is Wendy.

And like Spongebob and Mr. Krabs, Wendy is keeping the secret formula close to her chest, but unlike the under-the-sea characters, she's at least letting us folks who don't live in Bikini Bottom try it out.

Starting Oct. 8, inquisitive "Spongebob Squarepants" fans can finally try out the infamous mysterious menu item from the hit Nickelodeon show nationwide at Wendy's restaurants, all in celebration of the show's 25th anniversary.

Paired with a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger features a quarter pound of beef, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and, of course, the "top-secret Krabby Kollab" sauce between the toasted premium bun.

"In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy's is known for quality in everything we do – from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages!"

Those eager to try Wendy's take on the Krabby Patty can order in restaurants or in the mobile app come Oct. 8. But fans in Los Angeles can enjoy it one day earlier, with an "immersive" Wendy's drive-thru experience in Panorama City, the company said.

While sure to excite fans of all ages, the Krabby Patty offering is also sure to drive excitement within The Wendy's Company, as it's one of many in the fast food space currently battling for the inflation-weary customer's dollar.

Since summer, chains from Wendy's and McDonald's to Starbucks and Sonic have begun offering value meals or special promotions aimed at ramping up sales and getting foot traffic back to where it was.

Wendy's has been leaning on its Frosty deals as part of its entry into the value wars. From Aug. 5 until Sept. 15, it offered the treat for $1 alongside data on how its customers eat them, like with a fry or a spoon. Other deals the chain has launched in recent months include a $5 Biggie Bag, a $3 breakfast combo and a discounted Honey Buddy.

And just last week, Wendy's took a stab at its rival McDonald's in partnering with McBroken.com, a website that tracks where ice cream machines are broken at Golden Arches locations — an all-too-commonly shared experience among customers. With the partnership, another plot point on the website's map showed where there was a Wendy's location nearby to ensure customers who were let down by McDonald's knew there was an option for a more "reliable" and more affordable option for dessert, that being the Frosty.